Hatters boss confirms tight hamstring forced Adebayo off at half time against Hull

Elijah Adebayo suffered a tight hamstring against Hull this afternoon

Luton boss Nathan Jones revealed that a tight hamstring forced Elijah Adebayo off at the break this afternoon.

The forward, who had been excellent during the first half with a dominating display against the Hull centre halves, capped off by his seventh of the season, then failed to reappear for the second period.

He was the second early change the Town manager was forced into, having to take off the recalled Luke Berry due to a knee problem, as on the duo, Jones said: “Adebayo’s was a tight hamstring, so we don't risk anything as he’s done massive shifts this week.

“Berry opens his knee up slightly in terms of his medial so we’ll see how they are.

“Just when we have a clean bill of health on everything we pick up one or two, Henri Lansbury was ill this morning, so that was another thing.

“But we’ll take the win, we'll dust ourselves down and we've got a free week praise the lord, to go into a tough game at Preston.”

On Berry’s injury, the midfielder brought back into the side after sitting on the bench for the last two matches, Jones added: “That’s what happens, we brought him in because we felt we needed certain stuff so we put Clicker (Jordan Clark) in on Saturday.

“He did fantastically well, then going away I should have changed it, that’s my error.

"I should have changed it back and freshened it right up for Tuesday (against Derby), so that we should have had a bit more zest today.