Hatters boss expecting to add further new signings to his squad in the coming week

Hatters boss Nathan Jones

Luton boss Nathan Jones has revealed he is expecting to add further new additions to his squad in the coming week.

The Town chief has already snapped up five players during the close season, with Fred Onyedinma, Reece Burke, Allan Campbell, Cameron Jerome and Henri Lansbury all putting pen to paper.

They aren't the last of the Hatters' business though, as speaking to the club’s official website on the first day back for pre-season training today, Jones said: “We have done some really good business, we have got the majority of the squad assembled – still a few to add – but we are in a wonderful place and we always like to be prepared.

"We do our work really early and we've been working for months on targets, narrowing them down and then once the season finished, we met the ones we wanted.

"We had certain targets in certain positions, we knew what we wanted to do.

"We have known for a while what we've wanted to do and we want to evolve and improve on what we did last year which will be a tough order, considering the season we had.

“We needed to add a certain amount of athleticism, we wanted to bring the average age down which we have done and we will do over the course of the window, but there are a lot of things that we wanted to get which we got.

“Obviously we have lost one or two, and I could talk at length about why people have left, but we think we are in a wonderful position and we take recruitment very, very seriously here.

"We always have and we think we're in a really good place.

“We're really delighted with the window and in the next few days, the coming week or so, we'll have the majority of the squad in.

"To do it that early shows that you have had a process, that you've had to really, really work hard to get them in and I thank the board, I thank Gary (Sweet, chief executive), thank the recruitment team as I believe we're in a real good place.

"If you can get as much of the squad in early on in pre-season, then it means you get to work with them longer."

Jones’ first three signings were all under the age of 25, before he moved to bring in some real experience with former Premier League striker Cameron Jerome, plus ex-Aston Villa and Nottingham Forest midfielder Henry Lansbury joining.

On his thought process behind the new additions, Jones continued: “What we wanted to do, we wanted to add certain things to the squad and we believe we can do that.

“The process has been ongoing for about five months, we identify targets, we watch those targets, when we narrow them down I meet those targets and then it's up to people at the club to get them over the line.

“We've got a fantastic process here.

"It's difficult to divulge too much, but we wanted to add quality, athleticism, we want to play a certain way and we want to look now for the future, the next two or three years, which we always did and that's why we’ve had to make certain decisions in terms of that.

“You see the other signings that are coming in as well, there's a lot of athleticism, we’re lowering the age, but to do that and compete and still get results at Championship level, you need the experience the quality and the nous.

"That's what we felt that Henri, even those he's 30 years of age will bring that and then someone of Cameron Jerome's experience and stature, we felt were great signings for us.

"In terms of real coups, in terms of logical things to bring into the environment and we feel we've done some wonderful business, some youth, some experience, one or two gambles, technical, tactical gambles.

"We brought Reece in as a replacement for Matty (Pearson) for example, we endeavoured to speak to Matty and Matty chose to move on.

"We respect that, that's his prerogative, so we decided to replace him with something different, either something better or something different, so we've done that.

“People like Allan Campbell, we’ve chased Allan for a year, we've monitored him and he's a wonderful coup for us.

"We had a lot of competition for him, but he’s a real energetic, box-to-box midfield player, that's 22, that we can see him being here for the next four, five years.