Hatters boss explains why he didn't make any late signings on deadline day

Hatters boss Nathan Jones

Luton boss Nathan Jones admitted he had looked at strengthening his squad on transfer deadline day last month, but ditched those plans after being unable to bring in anyone who would significantly improve what he already possessed at Kenilworth Road.

Ahead of the window shutting on August 31, the Town chief had spoken about his intentions to sign another midfielder, but the deadline then came and went without any klaxons from the club's official Twitter page, as defender Peter Kioso’s loan move to MK Dons was the only piece of business done by the Hatters.

On why that was, Jones, who still made eight new signings in the summer, with Carlos Mendes Gomes, Fred Onyedinma, Allan Campbell, Cameron Jerome, Henry Lansbury, Admiral Muskwe, Reece Burke and Amari'i Bell all coming in, said: “Most of our transfer business was done two months ago in May and June.

“What we said we would do was if the right thing came up, we would go for something that would add considerable quality to our squad.

“That wasn’t the case so what we did then was keep hold of the ones we could have loaned out, for example Danny Hylton, Dion Pereira, as if there is nothing better to bring in then we keep hold of ours.

“We’re delighted with our squad, a lot of people get excited on deadline day because they haven’t done much business, they do two or three and suddenly they’re in a wonderful place.

“But we did all that business, we brought all our business in early.

“They have had six to eight to ten weeks of training so we feel we are in a really good place in terms of the squad and we’re delighted with that.