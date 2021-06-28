Hatters boss grateful to Luton's 'wonderful' fans as Town's 'Transfer Club' helps to bring in Onyedinma, Campbell and now Mendes Gomes

Hatters boss Nathan Jones

Luton boss Nathan Jones has spoken of his gratitude to the Town fans who are part of the newly-formed 'Transfer Club' this season, after being able to use the funds generated to strengthen his squad for a third time at the weekend.

The scheme has seen a large number of supporters donate around 40 per cent of their season ticket renewal to bolster the club’s coffers by not claiming a refund for the unplayed matches in 2019-20, instead paying the full amount for their 2021-22 season ticket.

Jones using it to bring in Wycombe Wanderers attacker Fred Onyedinma and Motherwell midfielder Allan Campbell earlier in the window, while it then helped out once more on Saturday, with Luton announcing the addition of highly-rated Morecambe attacker Carlos Mendes Gomes for an undisclosed fee.

Speaking before the new addition was made public, Jones told the club's official website: “It is a wonderful thing.

“Not many clubs could do that, not many clubs have the fanbase and the human beings that support them that are willing to do that and it's been a tough time.

“We are coming to the end of a global pandemic when a lot of people have struggled financially, so to ask for something like that is bold, but for us to have the response from a number of fans who have done that, shows the wonderful place we have, the wonderful fanbase and the connection between the club and the fan base.

"So that one, we can ask that and two, we pretty much know it's going to happen because they want the best for the club.

"Plus it makes them a part of the process as without that money we wouldn't have been able to do them (signings) and we wouldn't have been able to do them so early and so boldly.

"We haven't wasted that money as well, we've signed two young, hungry, athletic players that we see being here for a long time, either taking us forward significantly or making us financially better off so it's two real good ones.

"We do thank our fans fantastically for that, it's something I expect from our fans and that's not me being arrogant, it's what our fans do.

"It's the great group that we have and it shows the connection between the club and the fans and we believe we’ve really spent the money wisely, but the proof will be in time.”

Assistant boss Mick Harford also praised the scheme, adding: "It has been amazing work by everyone at the football club, especially from Gary (Sweet, chief executive) and Nathan.