Hatters boss is doing all he can to keep Mpanzu at Kenilworth Road

Hatters midfielder Pelly-Ruddock Mpanzu

Luton boss Nathan Jones is doing all he can to keep long-serving midfielder Pelly-Ruddock Mpanzu at Kenilworth Road.

The 27-year-old, who has played 298 games for the Hatters since arriving from West Ham United in December 2013, is now a free agent after his contract expired yesterday.

Mpanzu has been a regular under Jones during his two spells at the club, starting 38 times in the Championship last term, scoring twice, as he featured in all bar two of Town's league matches

Speaking to the press this afternoon, the Luton chief admitted efforts are ongoing to keep the popular DR Congo international at the club, as he said: “We’re trying everything we can to keep Pelly, absolutely everything.

“The ball’s in his court, we want to keep him, we offered him a contract in April, we’re just waiting, that’s all I can say to you really.

“We really want to keep him, I have regular contact with him and I’d like him to stay, I know the fans would like him to stay too.

“We’ve made him a very good offer, and I’m just waiting for him.

“He’s done fantastic for us, he’s someone we want to take forward, he’s someone we believe in.

“What we wanted to do from the end of last year was to keep the ones that we really wanted to and then improve in every area.

“We think we’ve done that and then the midfield area is something we’ve got to make sure we strengthen, so we’d love to keep him and I can’t really say much more than that.

“It’s not just as a footballer it’s what he brings to the environment, but let's wait and see.

“The ball is in his court, I've been very respectful to him and his people that they've asked me for time and I've given them time, and the club’s given them time.

“Hopefully there comes a time when the decision’s made and that’s where we are.”

Team-mates Sonny Bradley and Peter Kioso have both spoken of their desire to see Mpanzu stay and the former Hammer himself hinted he would like to extend his time in Bedfordshire when giving an interview to Herlone Studio ahead of his second international appearance against Mali last month, saying: "I had stuff to sort out at my club before I flew out.