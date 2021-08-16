Hatters boss: Jerome gave Adebayo a lesson in how to play centre forward during Baggies cameo

Cameron Jerome flicks the ball on against West Bromwich Albion on Saturday

Hatters striker Cameron Jerome gave team-mate Elijah Adebayo a 'lesson' in how to play the centre-forward’s role during his brief cameo against West Bromwich Albion on Saturday, according to Town boss Nathan Jones.

It was Adebayo who started the match at the Hawthorns, but up against the experienced duo of Matt Clarke and Kyle Bartley, he struggled throughout, unable to hold the ball up or ever look like adding to his opening day goal scored the previous weekend, having just 19 touches during his 89 minutes on the field.

He eventually made way for Jerome, who due to the 16 minutes of injury time played because of Jordan Clark’s head injury, was able to have an elongated run-out.

On his 35th birthday, the former Birmingham and Norwich frontman was quickly into his stride as well, providing a real threat to the hosts back-line, who by now had brought on Semi Ajayi for Clarke.

Using all his experience to occupy the centre halves, he cleverly won the ball or a set-piece on a number of occasions, as Town suddenly looked a different side in the final third with him leading the line.

Although Pelly-Ruddock Mpanzu made it 3-2 midway through injury time, despite Jerome’s best efforts, he couldn’t help the visitors grab an equaliser, but his impact wasn't lost on Jones, who said: "Cameron Jerome rolled back the years and gave Elijah a lesson of playing centre forward on running, being aggressive and he was outstanding today.

"Elijah’s got to learn that, because he's learning his trade, he's had a great start to his career with us, but he's learning his trade.

"Cameron Jerome showed what a centre forward does and (Admiral) Muskwe as well, a threat.