Hatters boss lauds Cornick's 'top drawer' finish as attacker bags brace to tame Lions

Harry Cornick celebrates making it 2-0 for the Hatters at Millwall today

Town chief Nathan Jones described Harry Cornick’s opening goal at Millwall this afternoon as ‘top drawer’.

With 11 minutes gone, the unmarked Luton attacker was teed up by Jordan Clark inside the area after the midfielder won the ball back and burst forwards.

Although he was faced with just keeper Bartosz Bialkowski to beat, the manner in which he did it was wonderful, lashing a first time shot into the top corner, as Jones said: “He’s probably been labelled as not been able to (finish) in times past.

“He’s a wonderful player for us, last year he had chances, scored one goal, but he had chance after chance last year.

"He’s just such a dangerous player and we’re delighted with him.

“We’ve had him for three or four years now, we signed him in League Two and wonderful, the first goal was top drawer, absolutely top drawer.

"If that’s on Match of the Day tonight with a Premier League player then we’re drooling a little bit, so wonderful.”

Cornick was then played in again by Clark just eight minutes after the half time interval, going up against Bialkowski once more, this time opting to shoot low across the keeper and into the bottom corner.

Jones continued: “The second was a real finish that he works at week in week out as he gets those chances regularly, he gets those opportunities so many times.

"Sometimes he doesn't score, but he’s added a real clinical edge to his game and we're delighted as it made a difference."

Cornick’s brace was the second double he has scored in three games, after going his entire career without managing to do so ahead of the recent win over Coventry.

On why he thought that was, Jones added: “He gets chances, he creates a lot of his chances.

"You won’t get a player in the Championship with distances and high intensity running that he does, there won’t be many like him.