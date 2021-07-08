Hatters captain boosted by defender's decision to renew his contract with Luton

Dan Potts makes a challenge against Hitchin on Saturday

Luton skipper Sonny Bradley was thrilled to see another of Town’s back-line follow his lead and commit their future to the club over the summer, with full back Dan Potts signing a new deal.

The 27-year-old, who is the Hatters’ second longest serving player at the club, joining in 2015 from West Ham United, has made 176 appearances in that time, scoring 11 goals.

He agree to extend his stay on the same day as Bradley back in May, as the captain said: “I’m delighted, to see it was announced at the same time as me was a boost.

“It was a boost not only to me but the football club as well.

“He has been a really good servant to this football club over the last seven years and has been a brilliant player, so I’m sure the fans will be delighted to see him stay.

“He is another player that wants to progress, wants to push on and like I said, we need that sort of attitude in our dressing room.

“Obviously Pottsy has struggled a little bit with injuries over the last couple of years but I’m sure he will be looking to stay as fit as possible this season and get a real strong season in.”

Looking ahead to the new campaign, Town struggled to hit the net at times, drawing 19 blanks from their 46 games.

That meant they scored just 41 goals in 46 games, but did tighten up considerably at the other end, conceding only 52 times.

However, Bradley is hoping this term might see them figure as more of an attacking force, adding: “When you’re trying to evolve and improve, it does take time.

"It was never going to happen overnight and I still think we’re going through that process.

“Towards the end of last season when we were in a position where we were comfortable in the league, you saw us start to play more attacking football and start to dominate games.

“That’s what we wanted, it was going to take time, but we finally got there and got in a rhythm.

“I think that’s why, now, we’re speaking about ambition and improving so much, because we’ve shown in our performances that we deserve to be in the position we’re in.

“If we can come back with the same confidence, obviously we’ll have to replace certain players, which I’m sure will happen, then I’m sure we can kick on from where we left off.

“As a central defender, I love to see, not all the time, but I love to see the full back bombing on and getting involved in the attacking plays.