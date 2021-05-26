Hatters captain signs new deal to stay at Luton

Town skipper Sonny Bradley celebrates a win at Bristol City last season

Town captain Sonny Bradley has ended any speculation over his future by signing a new deal to remain with the Hatters.

The 29-year-old joined in the summer of 2018 and had been rumoured to be interesting a number of other clubs once his deal at Kenilworth Road expired next month.

However, the former Plymouth and Portsmouth centre half, who has played 131 times for the club, scoring three goals, will be extending his three year stay at Luton and looking to build on a successful season in the Championship, Town finishing in 12th place.

Speaking to the club's official website, Bradley said: "I’m really happy to have signed again.

"I said recently that I can’t wait to walk out at Kenilworth Road in front of fans again, because we all know that roof is going to come off.

“We’ve come so far together and I feel that there is some unfinished business after what we’ve all been through over this past year and a bit.

"It’s going to be a real emotional day when that happens.