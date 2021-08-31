HATTERS CHATTER: Luton fans give their view on 0-0 draw against Sheffield United

Luton boss Nathan Jones applauds the Town fans on Saturday

In a new feature this season, the Luton News is giving you the fans a chance to comment on the action out on the pitch.

Saturday’s goalless draw saw Town earn a positive point following their heavy defeat to Birmingham the previous weekend, as Joanne Stuckey wrote: “Lots of positives but frustrations too, nil nil was a predictable result as United yet to have won a game and Luton overly cautious from last week’s battering.

“Therein lies frustration #1 - we were too cautious.

“It took us a while to get going and to rediscover the belief that we are a decent team, even though United were there for the taking.

“Frustration #2 - Adebayo. Too often he’s trying to win a header out wide, or is running in from the wing and there isn’t anyone in the box.

“Am I being old-fashioned in thinking he’d be much better at being the one in the box to receive crosses?

“Frustration #3 - Substitutions. It seemed that Mendes-Gomes would be the perfect player to replace Onyedinma to run at their defence, but he’s left bench-warming again.

“Positives: Bell - nothing much gets past him, he’s alert to dangers and is willing to get forward. Solid player.

“Osho - quality! Assured, reliable, makes the right decisions and should be given more game time.

“Burke - looked like he’d been playing in our back line for years. Great start!

“Captain Naismith - Kaldini at his finest today.

“Campbell - chasing down players in the midfield like a terrier. Loved it.

“For sure there are pieces of the jigsaw puzzle still missing and we’ve not got the full picture yet, but we’re getting there.”

Meanwhile, on Twitter, @mikedoney said: “Burke looks a very decent player.

@Lardyda44: “Unlucky Luton....Much better today.....Another point…”

@LouTunwin: “Massive difference playing the outstanding Osho as CDM. All did well with Naismith, Burke and Campbell very good.