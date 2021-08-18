HATTERS CHATTER: Luton fans give their view on 1-0 win at Barnsley

@callumltfc's picture from the away end at Barnsley last night

In a new feature this season, the Luton News is giving you the fans a chance to comment on the action out on the pitch, as Town look to make progress in their third campaign in the Championship.

After losing 3-2 at West Bromwich Albion on Saturday, the Hatters were back to winning ways when Amari'i Bell scored the only goal in a 1-0 win at Barnsley last night.

Here's what a selection of supporters made of the performance from Nathan Jones' side.

Joanne Stuckey wrote: Tuesday: 'Woke up this morning feeling' - like a kid - excited to be going to an away game for the first time since… Barnet (yes it's been a while).

“The Monday morning call to the ticket office exactly at 10am was like calling the doctors and then waiting in the queue.

“Ticket secured, next was a call to the fantastic Bobbers Travel Club, to remind them I still do exist.

“The coach journey was brilliant as I chatted with an older gentleman reminiscing about the glory and the gory days of Luton's past.

“I even met someone on the coach who knows my dad!

“Half time at the game I needed warming up (is it really August?) so had the obligatory cup Bovril. When else does anyone ever drink Bovril?!

“After the game everyone had a huge smile on their face back on the coach.

“The game - yes we won - but today was about being back with people who love the game and love the Town.

“Have I 'got promotion on my mind'? Not yet - but there is something very Pleat-esque going on at Luton right now.”

@Callumltfc also said: "I must say that seeing the team several times now our play is so exciting to watch, as we have players with so much more pace and tenacity and I can't wait to see what happens this season.

"I dare say we would have caved in a few seasons back but a mention to Amari Bell who was fantastic & Cameron Jerome who never gave up throughout."

On Twitter, @Rogjw1014 discussed partnering Elijah Adebayo and Cameron Jerome, saying: “Started both absolute masterstroke from the magician again!

“Still young and learning on the job will definitely get better and better over this season and will gain invaluable insight from playing with CJ.”

@DavidChaps: “Very pleasing - another profitable trip to Yorkshire #COYH.”

@sawtryhatter: “What a win, that was hard work. Kioso was incredible my mom. Come on you hatters.”

@Lardyda44: “Fantastic win from Luton !! Absolutely amazing !

"What a good defensive display. Proud of the boys tonight. Luton 3rd in the Championship!”