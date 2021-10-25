HATTERS CHATTER: Luton fans give their view on 1-0 win over Hull City

Harry Eddings' picture from Kenilworth Road on Saturday

Luton made it five unbeaten with a determined 1-0 win over Hull City at Kenilworth Road on Saturday.

Hatters striker Elijah Adebayo grabbed the only goal of the game, heading home Fred Onyedinma's cross with 17 minutes gone for his seventh of the season as the hosts moved up to fifth in the table.

Reacting to the contest, Harry Eddings said: "Luton made it 5 games unbeaten with their win against Hull.

"A real battle for Hatters against Hull who pushed Luton all the way and didn’t make life easy.

"Luton beginning to see games out to the end now, fantastic win for the Hatters.”

@mikedoney tweeted: “Sometimes winning ugly is even more satisfying!”

@DavidChaps: “Nothing wrong with winning ugly.”

@DAZHATTER: “What a fantastic tribute to Jacob, by both the @LutonTown fans & the @HullCity fans & the win brings us up to 5th!”

@LTFC__: "Not the prettiest second half but the points are all that matter now. Loving life right now,"

@LtfcMatt: "An important 3 points. Made hard work of it 2nd half and let's hope Elijah isn't too serious.

@salophills: "Up the Town. RIP Jacob and thoughts with all your family and friends. COYH"

@PaulCarroll77: "Top 5 in the Championship. Unbelievable stuff."

Meanwhile Town defender Amari’i Bell tweeted: “Proud of the team today, fighting until the very end to get the W and clean sheet.

“A positive week gone, let’s go get more.”

Former Hatter Marvin Johnson also tweeted: "Great result today against Hull sitting 5th in the Championship League.