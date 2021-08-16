HATTERS CHATTER: Luton fans give their view on 3-2 defeat at West Bromwich Albion

Luton's fans at the Hawthorns on Saturday

In a new feature this season, the Luton News is giving you the fans a chance to comment on the action out on the pitch, as Town enter their third campaign in the Championship.

Saturday's first away trip saw the Hatters fall 3-0 behind at West Bromwich Albion, before almost snatching a point thanks to goals from Harry Cornick and Pelly-Ruddock Mpanzu, only to lose out 3-2.

Here's what a selection of supporters, many of whom were experiencing an away day with the Towh for the first time in 18 months, made of the performance.

Town's supporters in full voice

Matthew Brown said: "On West Brom itself was a very good away day, home fans very welcoming and stewards and police very hospitable and welcoming my 2 boys enjoyed the day out.

"On the team display, Sluga continues to be of concern, whilst his shot stopping is excellent, he fails to command his box and high balls into the box he is very fragile.

"Campbell looked good and his yellow card probably led to his substitution.

"Lansbury needs to be used in the quarterback roll, his range of passing and calm head on the ball will benefit us and influenced the game when brought on.

"Naismith had a below par performance but can be forgiven as he has been excellent since signing.

"Jerome was a threat to there centre halves who had bullied Adebayo all afternoon.

"Positives we have more attacking threat this season, going a goal behind in any game this season is nothing to fear compared to last season when it felt like game over.

"Negatives is we continue to allow balls into the box which we struggle to deal with and look nervous, although when we have orthodox centre halves back this may help.

"Also need be stronger in tackles there were several occasions where a WBA player ran through a tackle."

Meanwhile, on Twitter, @nickverney said: "Nathan was quite right West Brom could have scored six or seven just by winning headers.

"The second goal however was a foul on Sluga and if my team was playing them next I’d be making the referee aware of their strong arm antics in the box as there’s a lot of fouls there."

@Lutontilidie: "The little I've seen of Jerome is very encouraging.

"Experienced, knowledgeable, moves across the box and draws put players.

"Would love to see him start and it would be interesting to see him partner Adebayo."

@andyhawkington: "Nice to see some positives from other teams.

"There's no doubt that WBA will be there or thereabouts in May.

"I think we have plenty of positives from what will be one of (if not the) toughest challenge we'll have this season

@ajfkosovo: "We were bullied for the entire 1st half and got the basics all wrong too.

"It suddenly clicked after an hour and we could have ended up with a point. WBA were hanging on."

@LutonEye: "We badly need the centre backs back in the mix.

"Osho is one to work with and Naismith is doing a good job in tough circumstances, but we miss the height and heading ability.

"Lots of direct teams in the Championship this year that will do the same.

"We're missing some huge players at the back and we were like rabbits in headlights under their fast pressing game in the first half.

"Great to see some fight."

@wearelutontown: "So many positives to take from it if you look at it objectively, we looked fit and adaptable in tougher circumstances.

"We found a way and improved as the game went on, never let our heads drop.

"Never want to lose, but if we are going to then do it in that fashion."