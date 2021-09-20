HATTERS CHATTER: Luton fans give their view on 3-3 draw with Swansea

Hatters fans at Kenilworth Road on Saturday

Luton let a three goal lead slip in the final 25 minutes as they were held to a 3-3 draw by Swansea City at Kenilworth Road on Saturday afternoon.

Luke Berry and a brace from Elijah Adebayo had seemingly set the Hatters on their way to victory, as Nathan Jones' side led 3-0 midway through the first half.

However, Jamie Paterson pulled one back on 66 minutes, before late goals from Olivier Ntcham and Joel Piero saw City salvage a point.

Reacting to the contest, @LouTunwin said: “We didn't respond to their tactical change at HT - clearly our options very limited ATM but a shift to 442 to match them would surely have prevented us from being overrun in the way that we were.”

@mikedoney: “Not sure many teams would have lived with us first half but the world and his dog would have enjoyed playing us second half sadly.”

@Richbow79: “I see some are disagreeing but I think he (Nathan Jones) is bang on.

"We are missing some key players. Having the likes of Sonny Bradley at the back and a terrier in midfield like Campbell and we win that game.

@mickltfc: “Invited pressure unfortunately with no outlet ball, outnumbered in midfield for long periods of the half.

"Let them have free potshots at our goal and with so many bodies in the box, deflection were inevitable.

"First half proves we are fully capable of taking good sides apart.”

@HattersNews: “Most definitely the proverbial game of two halves!

"A wonderful first 45, followed by a painful second 45!

"Swansea couldn't play as poorly in the second half as they did in the first, but why did we keep sitting deeper and deeper?

"When Cornick hit the post we feared the worst.”

@LTFCsmithy: “Shouldn't need a 4th at home. 3 0 should be enough.

"Can't even digest what we saw in that second half.”