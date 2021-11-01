HATTERS CHATTER: Luton fans give their view on disappointing 2-0 defeat at Preston

The travelling Luton fans at Preston on Saturday

Luton suffered defeat for the first time in six games as they went down to a 2-0 reverse at Preston North End on Saturday.

In a game in which the Hatters could just never get going, they conceded twice in the first half, Emil Riis getting both, with an angled strike and then a penalty in stoppage time, as Town were unable to mount a fightback this time.

Reacting to the contest, @DAZHATTER said: "I'm not 1 for blaming 1 player, so... ll just type 'Pelly & Sonny' here (that's 2)

"Onto Tuesday & Lansbury & Onyedinma must start.

"Hylton might not have scored BUT he would've been in the right place to have a shot, with some of our chances."

@TWeston1953: "No consistency with the hatters, fed up with excuses from nj."

@JamesBu81097356: "We don't look like the same team with out big man up front and NJ needs to work on the consistency of the performances as we lost points this season not because other team is better than us but because they wanted it more done basics better and been better organised than us."

@FotCarrs: I couldn’t agree more. The inconsistency is killing us.

"If NJ doesn’t address it we will finish mid table at best.

"Playing teams that aren’t any better than us but just capitulating is massively frustrating."

@Shane0Darby: "Pelly had a shocker from start to finish, let him have a rest for the next few games.

"Zero attacking threat today with no probing passes or movement, would like to see Lansbury start."

@chrismitch99: "We seem to have these performances in our locker every ten games or so.

"However, have no doubt we’ll bounce back against Boro."

@brennans12: "Don't deserve anything today, really poor performance."

@LTFC_Dave: "After chucking Collo's effort into his own net last season, it was inevitable he (Preston keeper Daniel Iversen) was going to turn into Prime Schmeichel today."

@LtfcMatt: "Poor performance. It happens in a tough league.

"Hopefully we get Adebayo back and start Fred and we bring on the next two home games. COYHs."

@lucky_l1on: "Fortunately only few days to put it right.

"Need two good results with back to back home games versus Middlesbrough and Stoke. #COYH we can do it."

@SellarsStacey: "Agreed. Let's get back at it and bang on it Tuesday. The 1,000 fans today deserve it."

@goonerash20: "It happens every now and then. The championship is tough.

"We just need to not let it bring the lads down.