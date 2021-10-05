HATTERS CHATTER: Luton fans give their view on goalless draw with Huddersfield Town

Hatters fans watch on as Town drew 0-0 with Huddersfield at the weekend

Luton Town played out a goalless draw with Huddersfield Town on Saturday to make it four points from six ahead of the international break.

Amari'i Bell went closest for the hosts, denied by the woodwork from close range as the Hatters couldn't break down their stubborn opponents on the day.

There was plenty of Twitter reaction following the match, as @robbie2610 said: "We are putting together all the right blocks to cement our future in this league.

"We have lost some games which we shouldn’t have but that will always happen over the course of a season.

"Look at Barnsley this season so far they have not managed to keep the momentum going."

@DAZHATTER: "With Bournemouth, Coventry & Huddersfield, I think everybody should be happy with 4 points.

"If we can keep pressing (like we did against Coventry) for the full match, we will rise up the table!"

@Rogjw1014: "4 points from a Weds / Sat game week against 2 sides in form and with the injuries we've suffered is and should be seen as an excellent return.

"Solid start to the season, not spectacular but exactly where I'd hope we'd be at this stage onwards and upwards #COYH."

@LtfcMatt: "Decent point really. I'm happy how we are progressing as a club."

@markledsom1: "Should have put it to bed in the first half but can’t fault the effort in atrocious conditions #COYH

@ltfcmemes: "Just never fell kindly. Can't fault the effort though.

@GrantTheHatter: "Looking at the positives that's 2 clean sheets from two home games."