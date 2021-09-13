HATTERS CHATTER: Luton fans give their view on last-gasp 2-2 draw at Blackburn Rovers

The Luton fans at Blackburn on Saturday

Luton fought back from 2-0 down to draw 2-2 at Blackburn Rovers on Saturday in what was feisty encounter from start to finish with nine players booked.

Town midfielder Allan Campbell was forced off early on after a shocking challenge from Darragh Lenihan, before the hosts went ahead through Tyrhys Dolan and Harry Pickering's quickfire double.

After the break, Luke Berry came off the bench to make it 2-1 on 73 minutes, before snatching an equaliser with virtually the last kick of stoppage time.

Reacting to the performance and result, Ruth Lees said: "We were at the match yesterday and there certainly was a lot going on!

"Apart from the absolute elation of a more or less last kick winner, the main thing to come out of the match was the abject refereeing.

"At the time I didn’t appreciate how awful that foul was but as it was pretty much in front of the benches I can’t understand how no official saw what had happened.

"Apart from that there was a series of poor decisions including Luton’s disallowed goal and a general inability to control the game.

"From Luton’s point of view I was very impressed with Henry Lansbury."

There were plenty of comments on Twitter, @PTens91 saying: "At 2-0 I honestly thought here we go again, another slow start after international break.

"But great fight from the lads to get a point which I'd have been happy with before KO anyway.

"I know it's his own player, but how Mowbray can defend that challenge on Campbell is ridiculous."

@mikedoney: "Plucky hard work and never say die determination.

"Good to have a couple back but not sure who will be left back midweek ?

"The tackle on our lad should be punished retrospectively IMO."

@SmithyWFC85: "I tune out or switch off when a manager complains about the officials.

"They are so one eyed and biased.

"Nothing is wrong when it goes their way but will be if it doesn’t."

@SiintheYate: "Even if Lenihan makes some contact with the ball, he's gone in over the top of it, high and is no longer in control.

"It's a red and I've no doubt whatsoever that if the roles were reversed he'd be raging too."

@HatterRob: "What a shame. Just once it would be nice for a manager to say ‘we were lucky, that’s a clear red and we should have been down to 10 men’.

"How you can defend that is beyond me."

Focusing on the super sub, @CatesCatesCates: "A few slow starts this season demonstrate the need for the type of energy Bezza brings every single minute he’s on the pitch.

"And what a beautiful pair of goals today from my little pocket rocket."

@Lardyda44: "All is well that ends well! A Berry brace. Christiano who?

"Fancy us Tuesday too...Always did. Bristol City are not that great."

Finally, @DavidChaps added: "Delighted to see @LukeDBerry back and making the difference for the Hatters.