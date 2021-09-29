Hatters chief aware of the threat from red-hot Coventry striker Gyökeres

Coventry striker Viktor Gyokeres in action for the Sky Blues

Luton boss Nathan Jones is well aware of the threat of Coventry City top-scorer Viktor Gyökeres.

The 23-year-old Swedish international forward began his career in his home country before moving to Premier League Brighton & Hove Albion in January 2018.

Gyökeres scored once in eight cup appearances during his time on the south coast, with loan moves to German club FC St Pauli and then Swansea City, before heading to Coventry last term, where he managed three goals in 19 games.

He returned to the Sky Blues on a permanent basis in the summer and has managed seven goals already so far this term, with five of them coming on home soil, to sit joint second in the Championship leading marksmen list.

Jones said: “I know Viktor, he’s been on loan before but now he’s starting to find his feet and he’s got a good home there.

"We’ve spoken about Mark (Robins, manager) and Adi (Viveash, assistant) there, that do good work, so he’s in a good vein of form.

“Whoever you come up against in the Championship, they’ve all got striking talents, and we have to make sure we minimalise any type of opportunity and defend well.

“If we do that, it’ll be about us.”

Gyökeres has been part of a Coventry team who under Robins are proving one of the top teams in the second tier this term, as they go into the game sitting third in the table.

That has been based on winning all five of their home matches, although away from the Ricoh Arena it is a different story, with just four points out of a possible 12.

On the threats of the Sky Blues. whom like the Hatters have come back up through the leagues in recent seasons, Jones continued: “They’ve been well drilled, they’ve got a really settled squad, a bit similar to us really, as they’ve had a similar pathway.

"Mark’s done a great job there, they came up from League Two, we were slightly ahead of them, maybe a year ahead of them, but he’s done a wonderful job.

"They're in real good form at the minute, but that’s the Championship, you can be on a good run, you can have a good run, you’ve only got to get a little bit of momentum and that’s what happens.

"Games come thick and fast, you've only got to get nine in a week and suddenly (you climb the table).

"What we have to do is respect Coventry as we’ve had some real tough battles with them, but it’s Luton, it’s what we do and we’re looking forward to the game.

“They’ve not spent, they’ve invested a little bit with the boy (Gustavo) Hamer and people like that, they probably take slightly one or two more loans than we do, but they’ve got an excellent model and he’s done a fantastic job Mark, along with Adi and the people they’ve got there.

"So credit to them and if they’re comparing that with us, then brilliant, but we’re very proud of our model and how we compete and how we do things, and that’s all we can do.”

Town have just won once themselves at Kenilworth Road this term with two draws and a defeat.

With back-to-back matches in front of their own supporters now, Huddersfield also visiting on Saturday, Jones added: "What we want to do is put a performance on.

"We have had a good record at Kenilworth Road whether it is under lights, rain or sun, whatever it is.

"We have to believe in that and maintain that.

"Fans always play a massive part in what we do but there is so much now in a Championship season that can hinder you, curtail you.

"Yes we have had big injury problems, we have had pre-game issues and we have shown amazing character but what we have to do now is really show that we’re a good side and we can get results.

"Yes we want to play a certain way but now especially at home, we want to pick up results this week.