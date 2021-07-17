Hatters chief expects out of contract Mpanzu's future to be resolved this week
Town boss gives the the latest on midfielder
Luton chief Nathan Jones expects the future of out of contract midfielder Pelly-Ruddock Mpanzu to be resolved this week.
The 27-year-old is currently a free agent having not signed the new deal offered to him by the Hatters over the summer.
Speculation is increasing that the long-serving Mpanzu won’t be returning to Kenilworth Road, bringing the curtain down on a career at Luton that spans over seven years and 298 appearances.
Jones had stated last month he was doing all he possibly could to convince the ex-West Ham youngster to continue his stint with Town, but when asked for an update following the 3-1 win over Boreham Wood this afternoon, he said: “Let’s just give that a few days and we’ll see where we are with everything and any confirmation I can give you on anything of that I’ll do that.
“Right now, we’re looking to do one (new signing) pretty soon and then that will answer all questions about anyone’s involvement with us.”