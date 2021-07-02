Hatters chief insists he wants Morrell to be a success at Luton

Joe Morrell in action for Wales against Italy at the Euros

Luton boss Nathan Jones has insisted he wants midfielder Joe Morrell to be a success with the Hatters.

The 24-year-old moved to Kenilworth Road in October for an undisclosed fee from Bristol City, but only played 11 times for the club, his last appearance coming against Sheffield Wednesday in February.

Despite his lack of action, he was still picked for the Wales Euro 2020s squad, starting all four games for his country, as they reached the second round, before going out to Denmark.

Ahead of the tournament, Morrell told Sky Sports that he was hoping to address his lack of game time at Luton once he returned home, saying: "It’s something that I’ve left with my representatives and people over the summer.

“It's definitely been a frustrating season for me and it didn't go to plan for whatever reason.

"I will focus on the Euros now, but I want to play regularly at whatever level and I will address that next season."

When asked about those claims this afternoon and Morrell's position at the club, with Henri Lansbury and Allan Campbell both arriving this summer, Jones said: "That’s all in hand.

"When you say address it’s a very clinical word.

"What I try to do, I don’t have favourites, I have people I like and care about, but at the end of the day the most important thing is winning football matches for Luton Town.

"All I do is pick the best 11 that I think will give me a result on a Saturday because friendships and looking after people will cost you your job, so I never do that.

“Addressing the situation, either he’s one of the best two or three midfield players at the club or he needs to be patient, or does something different, or whatever.

“If someone comes in and wants to buy Joe Morrell then okay we'll look at it, but I've been a bit baffled with people saying this and that.

"International football for example is categorically different from Championship football, categorically, categorically different from Championship football.

"Now if anyone can tell me that I was unjust in picking Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall and Pelly-Ruddock last year then let me know.

"But to Joe, I love Joe, I brought Joe here, I want Joe to succeed here and if Joe wants to succeed then he’s got to be one of the best midfield players.

"We’ve added to the squad, we’ve added greater competition, so we’ll see where he is.

"Joe did well, he did well in a lot of the games for Wales, and we're proud of that as I wanted them to do well and wanted Joe to do well.

"But Championship football is different, playing in Rome and playing in Baku is categorically different from going to Rotherham away.”

Although Morrell had spoken of his desire to be playing regularly 'at whatever level' - on whether a request to leave the club had been made, Jones added: "The days of transfer requests being handed in, they don’t happen at this football club.

"Because at the end of the day, if Joe doesn't want to be here then fine, we’ll look for a solution.

"But people only hand a transfer request in when they pretty much know they’re going somewhere and they're usually the best player, don’t want to be there, because they know they've got a big money move elsewhere.

"That's not the case here,

"I get on with Joe, we've got a good relationship, if something comes up, then we'll put it to Joe and Joe will have a decision, if it's something the club wants to do.