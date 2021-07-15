Hatters chief thrilled to bolster his side's attacking quality with the arrival of Zimbabwean international

Admiral Muskwe sprints forward for Wycombe last season

Luton boss Nathan Jones believes that the arrival of Leicester City’s Zimbabwe international forward Admiral Muskwe will add some real quality to the Hatters’ front-line this term.

The 22-year-old became Town’s eighth new signing of the close season this morning, joining on an undisclosed fee from the FA Cup winners.

He made 13 appearances for the Foxes in the Checkatrade Trophy over the past four campaigns, scoring six times, while also netted three goals in 17 Championship appearances during a loan spell for Wycombe Wanderers last term.

Muskwe, who has four caps and one goal for his country, also played against Luton in Town’s 3-1 victory at Adams Park, winning the Chairboys a first half penalty, as he caught the eye of Jones on the day, the manager saying: “We are delighted to have signed another player who has been a target for a while.

“We saw what a threat Ade can be when we came up against him at Wycombe last season.

"He’s gained valuable experience of the Championship from his time there.

“Coming from a wonderful club like Leicester, he has great pedigree and his arrival adds quality right across the front three as he can play numerous roles.