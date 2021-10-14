Hatters chief wants 'confident' new signing Thorpe to get to the level where he can be relied on in the Championship

Town new boy Elliot Thorpe

Luton boss Nathan Jones has challenged recent addition Elliot Thorpe to show he is capable of being relied upon to win Championship matches for the Hatters.

The highly sought-after 20-year-old joined the Hatters last month after turning down a new deal at Tottenham Hotspur, with a number of other clubs interested in his services as well.

He played 60 minutes in the development squad's 3-1 defeat to Millwall U23s recently, having a big hand in the opening goal, before getting another 70 minutes during Tuesday's 1-1 draw with Bournemouth U23s, Jones himself an interested spectator at Top Field, home of Hitchin Town.

Thorpe has already shown his desire to pick up the ball deep inside his own half and drive forward in possession to great effect, as when asked how he is getting on following his move to Kenilworth Road, Jones said: "He’s settled quickly, trust me on that one.

"He’s got to make sure he's at the level that he’s ousting the five or six that are in front of him at this point in time.

“He’s been brought in as young, hungry player that’s got real good pedigree from Tottenham.

"We’re delighted to have him, he’s got something different from the others have.

"I thought he was excellent on Tuesday in the game, so it’s about him just gathering pace and momentum and then when he’s ready, we’ll expose him to that first team.

“He’s confident all right, whether that's on the pitch or off it, he’s as confident as you like, but you'd expect that coming from Tottenham.

"He’s a good kid, we’re delighted we've got him here, he’s settled quickly.