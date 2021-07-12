Hatters defender agrees Dundee loan move
Panther to spend the season at Kilmac Stadium
Monday, 12th July 2021, 11:28 am
Luton defender Corey Panter has completed his season-long loan move to Scottish Premier League side Dundee
The 20-year-old, who signed a new development contract with the Hatters recently, travelled north last month to feature in the Dark Blues' pre-season schedule.
He impressed against Forfar and Leyton Orient, along with the 2-2 draw with West Ham on Friday, playing the final 23 minutes.
Panter, who is yet to make his first team debut for Town, will now spend the rest of the campaign at the Kilmac Stadium, with a possible debut coming in Premier Sports Cup home clash with Brora Rangers tomorrow evening.