Hatters defender Kioso is ready to go following double hernia operation last season

Town defender Peter Kioso during his debut for the Hatters against Manchester United last season

Hatters defender Peter Kioso has fully recovered from the double hernia that ended his season at Northampton Town last term.

The 21-year-old had played 21 times for the Cobblers after joining on loan in January, but then missed the final day trip to Sunderland after undergoing treatment for the injury.

However, the right back reported back to pre-season training at the Brache with the rest of the Luton squad last week and on how his recovery has been, he said: "I got it all sorted, I got the surgery done, so I’m basically back now.

“I’ve just been working with the medical staff at Luton, making sure that they’re getting me ready for pre-season.

“It’s been a long time to not have seen all the boys in at once and obviously it’s a good group, while it will be good to see the new boys coming in as well.

“I’m sure they will fit in straight away as that’s the type of group that we are.

“It’s going to be good to get going and good to get back to playing football."

Kioso will be part of a much-changed squad at Kenilworth Road this term with James Collins, Matty Pearson, George Moncur and Ryan Tunnicliffe leaving, along with Kazenga LuaLua, Brendan Galloway and Harry Isted.

Manager Nathan Jones has been busy in the market too, bringing in Fred Onyedinma, Reece Burke, Allan Campbell, Cameron Jerome, Henri Lansbury, Amari'i Bell and Carlos Mendes Gomes to bolster his options.

Kioso knows that Town will miss those who have departed, but is more than confident the new additions will find it easy to settle into life with the Hatters.

He continued: "Quite a good few players have come in and it’s going to be interesting to see how they are.

"I know for definite it’s great additions into the team and they’re going to help us to push forward this season.

“It will be different, all the players that have gone are going to be a big miss.

"I’ve always said it’s a family at Luton, so when someone goes, someone moves on, or someone is out of contract, it’s always a miss as we’ve created a family bond here.

"But that’s part and parcel of the sport, some stay, some go and that’s always going to happen.

"It’s about the family spirit at Luton, that never changes and it’s always going to be there.

"Even the new boys coming in, they’re going to experience that and they’ll be a part of the family straight away.

"So I do wish all the players that have left good luck and best wishes moving forward, but we have a job to do at Luton.

"We need to now worry about everyone that’s there and everyone who is there will do a good job."

Kioso himself goes into the new season on the back of a campaign that saw him play for both the Cobblers and Bolton Wanderers during loan spells, while also making a full Town debut in the Carabao Cup against Premier League giants Manchester United.

On the experience, he added: "It was a weird type of debut to have, you don’t imagine yourself playing against (Jesse) Lingard for your very first game, but it was a good debut.

"Looking back on it now there was probably more that I thought I should have done, but it’s the learning curve for myself.

"I was happy with it, but there’s still loads of improvement left to do.

“You don’t get a chance to play against Premier League footballers on your debut, but it’s something that you need to take on the chin and be able to handle.