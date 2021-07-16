Hatters defender Kioso sets his sights on an international call-up

Town defender Peter Kioso

Hatters defender Peter Kioso is hoping to become the latest Luton player to earn an international call-up this season.

The 21-year-old who is eligible to play for the Republic of Ireland or the DR Congo, like his cousin Pelly-Ruddock Mpanzu, started out at Dunstable Town, before moving to Hartlepool United in July 2018 where he was a regular in the National League.

Although Kioso has just three Hatters outings to his name, he has made over 100 senior appearances in his career already, after loan spells at Bolton Wanderers and Northampton Town last term.

With recent addition Amari'i Bell becoming the 57th Luton player to represent his country this week, when he turned out for Jamaica in the Gold Cup, Town's right back would love nothing more than to be the 58th, saying: "For me, international is something I’d love to look into and hopefully it could happen this season.

“I’m eligible to play for Congo, I was born in Ireland, so I can play for Ireland or Congo.

"For me, it’s just about working as hard as possible this season.

"When you do play well and you’re working hard and people notice that, you get rewarded, so it starts with me and then after that you get the next step.

“All the international scouts are looking, so it’s just about working as hard as possible and doing what I need to do as the ball’s in my court.

"If I want to make it to the next step in my journey then I need to make sure I do everything I can that’s in my power.