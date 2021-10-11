Hatters development squad to face Cherries U23s at Top Field

Harry Isted makes another good save against Millwall U23s last week - pic: Gareth Owen

Luton Town's development squad will be back in action tomorrow afternoon, as they host Bournemouth U23s at Hitchin Town FC.

The Hatters side will be looking to bounce back from a 3-1 defeat against Millwall U23s last week, where TQ Addy opened the scoring early on before the Lions hit back to triumph.

Former Spurs midfielder Elliot Thorpe should get some more minutes as he builds his fitness up to be involved with the first team.