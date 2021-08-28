Hatters dominate second half but can't find a way through against blunted Blades

Gabe Osho makes a challenge against Sheffield United this afternoon

Luton Town ensured that there was no lingering memories of last weekend's 5-0 hammering by Birmingham City with a confidence-boosting goalless draw against Sheffield United this afternoon.

After a quiet first half, the Hatters came out for the second period with some real verve and aggression, dominating their former Premier League opponents for large periods, looking the most likely to score, with Fred Onyedinma's goal disallowed for offside and Harry Cornick crashing against the bar.

The most important part of the afternoon was how Town approached the game following their humiliating reverse against the Blues, boss Nathan Jones making three changes, summer signing Reece Burke coming in for his debut to partner Kal Naismith in the heart of defence.

He was joined in the starting line-up by Onyedinma and Gabe Osho, with Tom Lockyer, Admiral Muskwe and Peter Kioso dropping out, Dion Pereira joining them on the bench.

Former Hatter Rhys Norrington-Davies, who was roundly booed throughout, started for the visitors, who might have led inside the opening two minutes, an unmarked George Baldock heading over at the far post.

United dominated the early parts in terms of possession, Osho, in the holding role, with a commanding header clear from the first corner, a real shot in the arm to the home supporters who had witnessed last weeks' hammering, where Luton's back-line looked nervous every time the ball entered their box.

Striker Oli McBurnie sliced a decent opportunity wide from just outside the area, but Luton finally began to grow into the game, a free-flowing attack saw Elijah Adebayo fail to sort his feet out in time.

Hatters then switched the play to the right for Cornick to send over a wonderful cross that the striker headed over after beating his marker impressively.

The visitors lost Baldock to a foot injury on the half hour, Jayden Bogle on in his place, with Town's best opportunity seeing McBurnie's glancing header from Cornick's long throw bounce into the grateful gloves of Wes Foderingham.

A quick start to the second period saw the Hatters, clearly charged up by Jones, out of the blocks swiftly, John Egan booked for tripping Adebayo, referee Andy Davies whistling before realising Onyedinma was free in the area.

Naismith's driven cross was just too strong for Adebayo to turn in, before Osho's dinked delivery saw Nasimith head across the six-yard box rather than go for goal, Allan Campbell unable to apply the finishing touch.

United were still in the contest though, McBurnie getting up well to meet Bogle's cross, the ball hitting his shoulder and flying wide.

Luton thought they had taken the lead on 56 minutes when a long punt from Naismith was controlled sublimely by Onyedinma, who went through to poke past Foderingham, only to see the flag raised and his effort ruled out for offside.

With an hour gone, Town had their best opportunity, Adebayo doing superbly to close down Foderingham, his clearance going straight at Cornick, who beat the keeper from eight yards, but not the woodwork.

A Naismith daisycutter was well gathered by Foderingham, while Onyedinma had a crack on his left foot into the side-netting, before slipped through by Adebayo, he couldn't beat the keeper from an acute angle.

Foderingham's tactical injury break did exactly what it was planned for, a mysterious cramp that required treatment soon disappearing, serving to puncture Luton's momentum going into the final stages.

Jones' side did muster a final chance with three to go though, James Bree letting fly from outside the box as it curled agonisingly wide, while even later, the Blades appealed for a penalty when Sander Burge went over under pressure from Pelly-Ruddock Mpanzu, but thankfully for Town, Davies was unmoved and the spoils were shared.

Hatters: Simon Sluga, James Bree, Amari'i Bell, Reece Burke, Kal Naismith, Gabe Osho, Pelly-Ruddock Mpanzu, Allan Campbell (Glen Rea 84), Fred Onyedinma (Admiral Muskwe 84), Harry Cornick, Elijah Adebayo.

Subs not used: James Shea, Carlos Mendes Gomes, Tom Lockyer, Dion Pereira, Peter Kioso.

Blades: Wes Foderingham, George Baldock (Jayden Bogle 30), John Fleck, Chris Basham (Luke Freeman 46), Sander Berge, Oli McBurnie (Rhian Brewster 68), Billy Sharp ©, John Egan, Oliver Norwood, Ben Davies, Rhys Norrington-Davies.

Subs not used: Oliver Burke, Jack Robinson, Michael Verrips, Ben Osborn.

Bookings: Naismith 4, Egan 47.

Referee: Andy Davies.