Hatters duo Bradley and Berry return as Luton draw 1-1 with Crystal Palace U23s

Town midfielder Luke Berry was back for the Hatters this afternoon

Luton captain Sonny Bradley and midfielder Luke Berry both made their comeback from injury for the Hatters' Development side during a 1-1 draw with Crystal Palace U23s this afternoon.

Bradley, who has been suffering from the effects of Covid-19, was fit enough to take his place in a Town side that also contained first team members James Shea, Dion Pereira, Carlos Mendes Gomes and Cameron Jerome.

The visitors made a good start to proceedings, taking the lead after seven minutes, with Berry instrument, finding TQ Addy and receiving a return pass before crossing low for Pereira to slot into the empty net.

Along with Mendes Gomes, Luton's forwards caused plenty of problems, although water breaks and injuries made it a stop-start affair for the rest of the half.

After the break, Pereira was denied from close range, following a good move that involved Addy, Bradley and then Jerome.

Palace upped their tempo themselves as they hit the post and then equalised on the hour mark, before Professional Player Development boss Adrian Forbes made wholesale changes, replacing all the senior players, with a number of youth teamers entering the fray.

One of them, Casey Pettit, almost put Luton back in front, but for a smart save from the Eagles shot-stopper.

Palace then went close to winning it themselves, as after picking up possession in midfield, they raced through, only for defender Aidan Francis-Clarke to produce a vital intervention inside the area.