Hatters endure spot-kick shocker as they crash out of Carabao Cup at Stevenage

Luton Town boss Nathan Jones

With the scores level at 2-2 after a 90 minutes where the Hatters fought back from behind twice, Harry Cornick and Carlos Mendes Gomes were denied from the spot before Dion Pereira fired over, with the Hatters' opponents scoring all three of their spot-kicks.

Manager Nathan Jones made 10 changes from Saturday’s opening day win against Peterborough with centre-back Gabe Osho the only player retaining his place, whilst Welsh international Tom Lockyer made his first start for the Hatters since suffering an ankle ligament injury in April.

With the Hatters the firm pre-match favourites, it was their League Two opponents who took an early lead through the lively Elliott List.

The Stevenage forward rounded goalkeeper James Shea after Luton’s stopper rushed out to clear a ball over the top, finishing into the empty net.

Luton hit back straight away in a frantic opening few minutes, with experienced striker Cameron Jerome bagging his first for the club after meeting Henri Lansbury’s in swinging free kick.

Goal scorer List continued to cause problems for the Hatters back four, with Glen Rea coming close at the other end after rising high at the back post to meet a Lansbury corner.

Midway through the opening period the Boro regained the lead through a Ben Coker deflected free-kick from twenty yards, as the Hatters struggled to gain any fluency or penetration when in possession.

Luton’s starting line-up featured four new signings making their first competitive starts for the club, including former Leicester man Admiral Muskwe who drew the Hatters level five minutes before half-time. Elliott Lee found the overlapping run of Peter Kioso down the right flank, who fired in a low cross that Muskwe fired home first-time at the near post.

The Haters changed shape after the half-time break, moving Muskwe up front alongside fellow goalscorer Jerome as they began to move the ball with more purpose. Muskwe in particular was causing problems for former Hatters centre-back Scott Cuthbert as he turned on the edge of the box but lost his footing before getting a shot away.

Dion Perreira and Harry Cornick came off the bench as the Hatters looked to break down their stubborn opponents whilst remaining wary of the threat posed by their opponents.

Youngster Sam Beckwith came to the fore in the second period, breaking up numerous Boro attacks as fellow youngster Pereira added a spring to Luton’s attack, controlling a Lansbury ball over the top and crossing first time towards Cornick, with Cuthbert blocking bravely at the near post.

Luton came closest to securing a winner ten minutes from time. Pereira was once again the catalyst, releasing Cornick inside the box whose effort across goal crept wide of the far post.

Despite applying significant pressure on their hosts in the closing stages, the Hatters were unable to find a winner and the tie went to penalties.