Hatters full back Kioso always felt he would return to MK Dons

Defender Peter Kioso in action for the Hatters

Town defender Peter Kioso always felt he would return to MK Dons at some stage in his career after moving to the League One side on loan for the rest of the season.

The 22-year-old came through the ranks at Stadium MK, arriving in 2010 before joining the academy at the age of 14, released from the U18s without the offer of a professional contract in 2017.

Kioso headed to SSML Premier Division side Dunstable Town where he stayed until snapped up by National League outfit Hartlepool United, moving to Luton in January 2020 for an undisclosed fee.

He had loan spells at Bolton Wanderers and Northampton Town last term, before making his full Championship debut for the Hatters this season..

However, he has now headed to the Dons for the remainder of the campaign as speaking to the club's official website, Kioso said: “It’s great to be back.

“I’ve always kept tabs on the club and it feels like it was written in the stars for me to come back at some point.

“I remember watching games at Stadium MK as a youth team player and seeing the likes of Dele Alli and George Baldock.

"I can’t wait to come back and play on this great pitch and in front of the MK Dons supporters.

“I’ve had some good conversations with the gaffer and he is one of the main reasons why I decided to come back to MK Dons.

“Once I spoke to him and I knew his plans for me and the team, it felt like the right thing to do.