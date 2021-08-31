Hatters keeper called up to the Croatia squad
Sluga hopes to feature in World Cup qualifiers
Tuesday, 31st August 2021, 8:33 am
Updated
Tuesday, 31st August 2021, 8:34 am
Luton keeper Simon Sluga is part of the Croatia squad who have three World Cup qualifiers this week.
The 28-year-old, who kept his third clean sheet of the season for Town during Saturday's goalless draw with Sheffield United, will travel to face Russia in Moscow tomorrow night, and then head to Slovakia on Saturday.
Croatia also host Slovenia on Tuesday, September 7, with Sluga, who was part of the Euro 2020 squad, but didn't feature, looking to add to the three caps he has already gained for his country.