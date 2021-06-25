Hatters make former Blackburn defender Amari’i Bell their sixth signing of the summer

New Luton signing Amari’i Bell

Luton have made their sixth signing of the summer with left back Amari’i Bell agreeing to move to Kenilworth Road on a free transfer once his contract at Blackburn Rovers expires next week.

The 27-year-old started his career with Birmingham City in 2011 and turned professional the following year.

During his three years at St Andrew’s, he spent the majority of his time gaining first-team experience on loan with Nuneaton Town, Kidderminster Harriers, Mansfield Town, Swindon Town and Gillingham.

In 2015, after making just one senior appearance for the Blues, Bell joined Fleetwood Town on a free transfer, spending two-and-a-half years at Highbury Stadium, playing 137 times, scoring seven goals and gaining 12 assists.

He joined fellow League One outfit Blackburn Rovers in January 2018 and helped them earn promotion to the Championship, featuring 22 times in league and cup last season, with 99 appearances in total, netting three goals.

Bell also made his international debut for Jamaica, whom he qualifies to play for by descent, in March 2021 against the USA, and also featured in the 1-1 draw with Serbia recently.

He is likely to head off to join up with his country for the CONCACAF Gold Cup next month too.