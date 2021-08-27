Hatters midfielder Beckwith heads to Magpies for the season

Town midfielder Sam Beckwith

Luton midfielder Sam Beckwith has joined National League side Maidenhead United on a season-long loan deal.

The 19-year-old has been at Kenilworth Road since joining the academy at U8 level, penning a first professional contract in October 2019 after impressing during the pre-season campaign and travelling to Portugal for a training camp.

Beckwith was named the club's Young Player of the Year for 2019-20, a campaign in which he captained the U18s and spent time on loan at Biggleswade Town.

In May 2021, Beckwith was offered new terms on his professional development contract, and went on to make his first senior appearance during the Carabao Cup first round exit to Stevenage earlier this month.