Hatters midfielder Morrell signs for Portsmouth

Joe Morrell has left the Hatters

Luton midfielder Joe Morrell has moved to League One Portsmouth for an undisclosed fee.

The 24-year-old has agreed a three-year deal at Fratton Park, with the club option of a further 12 months.

Morrell joined the Hatters from Bristol City last October, but only featured 11 times for Nathan Jones' side, winning more international caps for Wales in that time as he represented his country in the recent Euros.

He started all four games for his country at the delayed European Championships, as speaking about his new addition, Pompey boss Danny Cowley told the club's official website: “Joe will bring a really infectious energy and enthusiasm to our team.

“He’s the type of boy that’s always the first to get the footballs out in training and as a coach, he’s the kind of person you look forward to seeing in the morning.

“We first signed him on loan from Bristol City when we were at Lincoln and he transformed our team.

"He’s willing to pick the ball up anywhere on the pitch and is always so brave because there’s trust in his own ability.

“That was his breakthrough season in League One and it allowed him to be called up into the Wales senior team.

“It was great to watch him in the Euros over the summer and he’s a really talented player, who will offer calmness on the ball.

“Joe brings with him a real tenacity against the ball and although he’s small, he’s spiky. I think the supporters will enjoy watching him.”

A statement on the Luton official website said: "We can confirm that Joe Morrell has joined Portsmouth for an undisclosed fee.

"Morrell, 24, signed for the Hatters from Bristol City in October last year and after making his debut in the home defeat against Stoke two days later, went on to make a further 10 appearances.

"The Welsh international will now reunite with his former Lincoln City manager Danny Cowley, whom he worked under in a loan spell during the 2019-20 season.

"We would like to place on record our thanks to Joe for his contribution to the club and wish him well for the future."