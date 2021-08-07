Hatters name three debutants against Peterbough as Osho also starts

Fred Onyedinma starts for the Hatters this afternoon

Luton boss Nathan Jones has handed debuts to three of his summer signings for this afternoon's Championship opener against Peterborough United.

Allan Campbell, Fred Onyedinma and Amari'i Bell are all in, with defender Gabe Osho handed his maiden league outing as well, centre halves Sonny Bradley, Tom Lockyer and Reece Burke all missing out.

Fellow new additions Henri Lansbury, Cameron Jerome and Admiral Muskwe are on the bench, as Posh had a first start to former Hatter Jorge Grant, a new arrival from Lincoln City.

Hatters: Simon Sluga, James Bree, Amari'i Bell, Gabe Osho, Kal Naismith, Allan Campbell, Pelly-Ruddock Mpanzu, Jordan Clark, Fred Onyedinma, Harry Cornick, Elijah Adebayo.

Subs: James Shea, Glen Rea, Carlos Mendes Gomes, Peter Kioso, Henri Lansbury, Admiral Muskwe, Cameron Jerome.

Posh: Christy Pym, Dan Butler, Nathan Thompson, Mark Beevers (C), Frankie Kent, Sammie Szmodics, Jonson Clarke-Harris, Jorge Grant, Josh Knight, Joe Tomlinson, JOe Ward.