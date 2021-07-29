Hatters on course to be 'finished article' for Peterborough opener

Luton Town boss Nathan Jones

The Hatters kick-off their campaign in just over a week's time when they host newly-promoted Peterborough United on August 7.

Town wrap up their series of pre-season friendly matches this Saturday when they host Premier League side Brighton & Hove Albion (ko 3pm) , and will be keen to protect their unbeaten record so far.

That run continued last weekend as league one side Portsmouth drew 1-1 at Kenilworth Road.

It was a match in which Luton had the better of things in terms of possession and chances created, but they didn’t quite fire as an attacking force.

There was a goal for striker Elijah Adebayo but plenty of other opportunities were spurned, and Jones says it is inevitable there is still going to be a bit of rustiness as his new-look squad get to know each other.

“We know we are not the finished article yet, and we have a lot of players that we have to integrate into the squad,” said Jones.

“They are taking everything on board, they are working hard, and we have got a great environment in terms of the quality we are showing.

“It is now all about gathering momentum, it is all about getting that sharpness, that fitness, and staying injury free.

“We probably had nine not available on Saturday for whatever reason, so we are only going to get better which is a pleasing thing.”

On his team’s lack of fluidity in the attacking third, Jones made it clear he is confident that won’t be an issue when Posh come calling on the opening day.

“We have worked a lot on that, and it is only going to get better as we go on and as the time goes on,” said the Hatters boss.

“What we have to do is now take that on board and just sharpen up, because that is all we are missing now, that little bit of sharpness.

“We must have had 18 shots against Portsmouth, and did we really put their keeper at full stretch? Probably not.

“It is just that final bit, because we must have had 16 to 18 crosses into the box, and not one of them really found their man.