Hatters' out of contract midfielder Tunnicliffe linked with a move to Derby County

Town midfielder Ryan Tunnicliffe is yet to sign a new deal with Luton

Luton midfielder Ryan Tunnicliffe has been linked with a move to the Hatters' Championship rivals Derby County after reportedly turning down the club's offer of a new contract.

The 28-year-old has played 68 times for Town since arriving on a free transfer from Millwall in the summer of 2019, although only made 28 appearances last term.

He did score twice in successive games, against Sheffield Wednesday in a 3-2 victory, plus netting winner at Nottingham Forest, with manager Nathan Jones deciding to try and keep him at Kenilworth Road.

However, a report in the Daily Mail today claims that Tunnicliffe has rejected the chance to remain with Luton and is now considering a move to the Rams, who are managed by his former Manchester United team-mate Wayne Rooney.

There has also been apparent interest from the MLS, Turkish Super League and a number of other Championship clubs for the midfielder who came through the ranks at Old Trafford, playing twice for the Red Devils, with following spells at Peterborough, Barnsley, Ipswich, Fulham, Wigan and Blackburn.