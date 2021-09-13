HATTERS RATED: Blackburn Rovers 2 Luton Town 2

Luton showed tremendous spirit to come from 2-0 down to draw 2-2 in the Championship at Blackburn Rovers on Saturday. Substitute Luke Berry was the hero, netting both goals, including an equaliser in the eighth minute of stoppage time to send the away supporters wild. To find out how the visitors rated on the afternoon, see below.
1. Simon Sluga: 8
Couldn’t do too much about the first half goals, but really came into the game when Town were chasing a leveller. One excellent low stop was followed by a wonderful one-on-one effort to deny Brereton what would have been a winner.
2. James Bree: 7
Couldn’t do enough to prevent Pickering going through and making it 2-0 as Rovers doubled their lead. Set-pieces were disappointing but never gave up and played a part in Berry’s first with a clever header for Mpanzu’s run and cross.
3. Dan Potts: 6.5
Thrown in following Bell’s injury and as expected, didn’t quite look fully up to speed. Unfortunate that his touch diverted the ball perfectly for Dolan’s opener before a nasty bang to the head when hitting the turf. Replaced at half time by Bradley.
4. Reece Burke: 7.5
Town’s defence didn’t cover themselves in glory during the opening half hour as Rovers created just two chances and scored both of them. Tightened up afterwards with Blackburn’s only opportunities coming when the visitors went for it.