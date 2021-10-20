HATTERS RATED: Derby County 2 Luton Town 2

Luton hit back twice to earn a 2-2 draw at Derby County last night, with second half goals from Fred Onyedinma and Elijah Adebayo extending Town's unbeaten run to four games. To find out how the visitors rated on the evening, see below.
1. Simon Sluga: 6
Never seems to enjoy his trips to Pride Park as had to hastily clear Sonny Bradley’s backpass in the first half. No chance with Lawrence’s opener but should have done much better with Knight’s angled drive that went through his legs.
2. James Bree: 6.5
With Town doing little in terms of concerted attacking, his threat going forward was limited. Showed some fine control, but set-pieces weren’t always up to scratch, although did assist the equaliser, his cross met by Adebayo’s towering header.
3. Amari’i Bell: 6.5
Was rolled too easily in the box by Knight for his goal as Luton fell behind for the second time in the game. Had looked fairly composed in possession and did try to advance on the left when the chance arose.
4. Tom Lockyer: 6.5
Dogged display from the defender who cleared his lines effectively when the chance arose. Long ball forward almost led to the winner with Adebayo flicking on for Onyedinma’s effort that hit the bar.