HATTERS RATED: Find out which Luton Town player came out on top in the 2020-21 season

See who was the Hatters' most consistent performer this term

By Mike Simmonds
Monday, 17th May 2021, 9:49 am

With the campaign finally over and Luton having secured their highest points tally in the second tier since 1982, it's time to see just who was the Hatters' best performer in the Championship last season.

The players are ranked based on their average rating from marks given by the Luton News on a weekly basis in league games only, so check out the gallery below to find out who came out on top.

1. Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall: 7.25

Appearances: 39. Starts: 36. Subs: 3. Goals: 3. MOM awards: 10.

2. Elijah Adebayo: 7.1

Appearances: 18. Starts: 15. Subs: 3. Goals: 5. MOM awards: 3.

3. Kal Naismith: 7.1

Appearances: 22. Starts: 17. Subs: 5. Goals: 1. MOM awards: 4.

4. Simon Sluga: 7.0

Appearances: 39. Starts: 39. Subs: 0. Goals: 0. MOM awards: 2.

