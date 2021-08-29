HATTERS RATED: Luton Town 0 Sheffield United 0

Luton ensured there was no repeat of last weekend's humiliation at the hands of Birmingham City with a battling goalless draw against Sheffield United on Saturday. The Hatters had the best chances throughout, but saw Fred Onyedinma's goal ruled out for offside and Harry Cornick hit the bar from close range. To find out how the hosts rated on the afternoon, see below.
1. Simon Sluga: 7
After having to pick the ball out of his net five times last weekend, was afforded a far, far easier afternoon than he might have expected against what was a Premier League front-line, such was the manner with which his back-line defended.
2. James Bree: 7
Got stuck in well, but set-pieces and delivery was hit and miss as the visitors' defence could often clear easily. Looked like he had won it late on when letting fly from outside the box, only to see his attempt curl agonisingly wide.
3. Amari’i Bell: 7.5
Vast improvement from both the defender and his team-mates on the showing against Birmingham as he exuded some real coolness at full back. Kept things simple when on the ball and attacked when he could.
4. Reece Burke: 8.5
As far as debuts go, it was a high class maiden outing from the summer signing. His height ensured that he dominated the Blades attackers in the air, while cleared his lines efficiently and was never afraid to put his foot in when necessary too.