HATTERS RATED: Luton Town 1 Hull City 0

Luton made it five games unbeaten, as they defeated Hull City at home for the first time since 2005 on Saturday with a 1-0 win. Striker Elijah Adebayo bagged the only goal of the game on 17 minutes, and to find out how the hosts rated on the afternoon, see below.
1. Simon Sluga: 6.5
Very little to do, Hull not even testing him until the stroke of half time from range. One nervy moment when he needlessly came off his line but was thankfully backed up by his defence. Clean sheet number seven and counting.
2. James Bree: 7.5
Important part of a defence which is proving increasingly difficult to break down this term. Athleticism has gone up a notch and he got up and down the pitch with real energy once more. Set-plays remained slightly hit and miss though.
3. Amari’i Bell: 7.5
Has quickly made the left back position his own with another confident display both in attack and defence. Advanced well to find Onyedinma for the only goal as the pair look to have struck up a good understanding on the flank already.
4. Tom Lockyer: 8
Made sure Magennis was left with scraps to work with as the Hull striker barely got a kick in the first half. With Town finally coming under some pressure after the break he defended solidly to ensure there was no equaliser forthcoming.