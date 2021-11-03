HATTERS RATED: Luton Town 3 Middlesbrough 1

Luton scored three times in just five second half minutes to register an excellent 3-1 victory over Middlesbrough in front of the Sky cameras at Kenilworth Road on Tuesday night. After trailing 1-0 at the break, Sonny Bradley got the ball rolling, before Elijah Adebayo and Harry Cornick were also on target, as Town jumped back into the play-off places again. To find out how the visitors rated on the evening, see below.
1. Simon Sluga: 7
Little he could do about Coburn’s opener as the Hatters defence was sliced open. With Town’s attackers then doing their thing in the second period, he saved from Tavernier’s free kick to ensure there was no chance of a comeback.
2. James Bree: 7
Had his hands full with Hernandez early on, as the Cuban international looked a real threat until getting to grips with him in the second half. Better communication with Adebayo might have seen him equalise, but his corner led to Bradley’s leveller.
3. Dan Potts: 4
First outing since early September and it showed as he struggled to get to the pace in an unsuited wingback role. Booked for a rash challenge, but rightly survived the penalty appeal as Jones left his leg in. Replaced just before Town went goal crazy.
4. Reece Burke: 8
One of the five changes on the evening as he was restored in place of Lockyer. Good flick-on almost led to a goal from Cornick’s long throw as he got stuck in to clear his lines with real gusto as the game wore on.