HATTERS RATED: Luton Town 3 Peterborough United 0

Luton made a superb start to the Championship campaign with an excellent 3-0 win over Peterborough United on Saturday. Elijah Adebayo, Harry Cornick and Fred Onyedinma were all on target in front of a raucous Kenilworth Road crowd. To find out how the hosts rated on the afternoon, see below.
1. Simon Sluga: 7.5
Goalkeeper had the odd nervy moment, none more so than when Osho’s backpass rolled under his foot, the keeper scrambling back to clear in the nick of time. Saved from Tomlinson and importantly beat Clarke-Harris to a dangerous cross.
2. James Bree: 8.5
Has said this is the season Town fans see the 'real James Bree' and first signs are promising. A real attacking outlet which will be vital to Luton’s success, none more so than when he delivered a perfect cross for Onyedinma to make it 3-0.
3. Amari’i Bell: 9
Excellent debut from the Jamaican international who hadn’t featured in pre-season due to his Gold Cup exploits. Defended solidly but was always forward thinking and added plenty to Town’s attacking thrusts, seeing one shot deflected wide.
4. Gabe Osho: 9
New deal on Friday and then made his Championship debut for the Hatters less than 24 hours later. Part of a makeshift back-line, but rose to the task with a high class display, making one excellent block and brought the ball out well too.