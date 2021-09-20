HATTERS RATED: Luton Town 3 Swansea City 3

Luton conceded a stoppage time equaliser as they were held to a 3-3 draw by Swansea City on Saturday. Luke Berry's volley and an Elijah Adebayo double had put the hosts 3-0 ahead by half time, before they were breached three times in the second period to only leave with a point. To find out how the Town players rated on the afternoon, see below.
1. Simon Sluga: 6.5
Beaten three times from range, with two taking wicked deflections, although might have done better with the third. Not his most controlling of afternoons as almost gifted City a winner due to a late mix-up with Osho.
2. James Bree: 8
One of his best games of the season so far as he gave Town some real thrust on the right, controlling Naismith’s pass at full pelt to pick out the perfect cross for Adebayo to score. Defended well too as Swansea came on strong.
3. Gabe Osho: 7.5
In an unfamiliar left wingback role, but didn’t let anyone done as stuck to his task well all afternoon. Might have had an assist too if Adebayo had finished his one-on-one, while a late communication issue with Sluga went thankfully unpunished.
4. Reece Burke: 7.5
Had a handle on the muted Swansea attacks during the first period, but found it all hands to the pump after the break. Made some vital interceptions, but couldn’t stop City levelling, although did help prevent a last-gasp winner.