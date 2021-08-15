HATTERS RATED: West Bromwich Albion 3 Luton Town 2

Luton's valiant comeback was in vain as they fell to a 3-2 defeat at West Bromwich Albion on Saturday. After Kal Naismith put through his own net early on, Callum Robinson and Karlan Grant made it 3-0 to the hosts, before late goals from Harry Cornick and Pelly-Ruddock Mpanzu saw Town fall just short in their bid to snatch an unlikely point. To find out how the visitors rated on the afternoon, see below.