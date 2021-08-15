HATTERS RATED: West Bromwich Albion 3 Luton Town 2

Luton's valiant comeback was in vain as they fell to a 3-2 defeat at West Bromwich Albion on Saturday. After Kal Naismith put through his own net early on, Callum Robinson and Karlan Grant made it 3-0 to the hosts, before late goals from Harry Cornick and Pelly-Ruddock Mpanzu saw Town fall just short in their bid to snatch an unlikely point. To find out how the visitors rated on the afternoon, see below.
1. Simon Sluga: 7
Made some good saves in the first half, none more so than from Clarke’s flick that he tipped over the bar. Struggled against the Baggies’ set-pieces though, and wasn’t a commanding enough presence for the second goal.
2. James Bree: 5.5
Up against it for large periods in the first half, while lost possession after the break and couldn’t win it back as Albion added a simple third. Did get forward well in the latter stages of the second period, setting up Muskwe for a wonderful chance.
3. Amari’i Bell: 6
Found Albion's attackers tough to get a handle on, as crucially came off his post to try and head Sluga’s punch away, leaving enough space for Robinson to make it 2-0. Offered an attacking threat late on when the Hatter finally came alive.
4. Gabe Osho: 6
In front of probably the biggest crowd he has ever seen, took another step forward in his development. Naturally had the odd shaky moment at times, but always managed to regain his composure quickly. Booked late on.