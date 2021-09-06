Hatters receive ticket allocation for Cherries trip

Jefferson Lerma was sent off for Bournemouth in Luton's 1-0 win last season

Luton have received a full allocation of 1,318 seats for the trip to Bournemouth later this month.

The Hatters fans will be housed in the East Stand at the Vitality Stadium for a contest that Town won 1-0 last season thanks to Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall's goal.

Tickets for away season ticket and diamond season ticket holders are on sale now, with season ticket able to order them on Monday, September 13, with any remaining tickets on general sale from Friday, September 27.