Hatters sell 7,000 season tickets for Championship campaign

Town will be hoping to welcome a full house back for the opening day against Peterborough

:Luton Town have confirmed they have sold out of their allotted 7,000 season tickets for the 2021-22 campaign.

After a season in which supporters weren't allowed into Kenilworth Road due to the coronavirus social distancing measures in place, demand has unsurprisingly been high for the Hatters' third year in the Championship.

With the first home game against Peterborough just over a month away, a statement on the club website said: "We have now contacted supporters from the waiting list and once Standard and Diamond Season Tickets are added to our Hospitality Season Tickets, we have reached the cap of 7,000 seats sold.

"We will keep the waiting list and contact those supporters on it if we have any cancellations. If not, we will hold records and carry over to future seasons.

"We would like to thank all season ticket holders who have renewed, as although we are obviously hopeful that fans will be able to attend all home fixtures, there is understandably still some uncertainty and this is an amazing show of loyalty from our fans.

Your support and donations throughout the pandemic have helped keep the club's heart beating, and once again, we thank you for your brilliant support.