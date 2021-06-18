Hatters sign experienced former Norwich, Birmingham and Cardiff striker Cameron Jerome from MK Dons

Cameron Jerome has signed for Luton

Luton have made their second signing of the week with the addition of hugely experienced striker Cameron Jerome on a free transfer.

The 34-year-old will arrive at Kenilworth Road once his contract at League One side MK Dons expires at the end of this month.

Jerome had spells at Huddersfield Town, Grimsby Town and Sheffield Wednesday as a youngster, moving to Middlesbrough, before joining Cardiff City in 2004 where he made his senior debut.

After scoring 20 goals in the 2005-06 campaign for the Bluebirds, Jerome earned a £3m move to Birmingham City.

At St Andrew's, he had two promotions to the Premier League, and also two relegations, while he lifted the League Cup in 2011, when the Blues beat Arsenal 2-1 at Wembley.

After 41 goals in 193 games, Jerome was signed by Stoke for £4m in, where he netted 12 times in 67 appearances, heading to Norwich City in 2014.

The forward played 130 times for the Canaries, with 38 goals, one coming in the 2015 Championship play-off final victory against Middlesbrough.

After four years at Carrow Road, Jerome then went to Derby County in January 2018, on target six times in 20 matches, then had a two-year spell with Goztepe in Turkey, with eight goals in 49 outings, before returning to England in October 2020.