Hatters skipper left impressed by Luton's six new signings

Town skipper Sonny Bradley

Luton skipper Sonny Bradley has been left increasingly impressed by the Hatters’ acquisitions in the summer transfer window so far.

Town made it six new signings, the joint second most in the Championship, after Amari’i Bell joined on a free transfer from Blackburn Rovers last night, the Jamaican international following Fred Onyedinma, Reece Burke, Allan Campbell, Cameron Jerome and Henri Lansbury in putting pen to paper at Kenilworth Road.

Speaking to the club’s official website, Bradley, who is now starting his fourth season at Luton after signing in the summer of 2018, said: “When you go away in the summer, it is always exciting thinking who your club is going to bring in?

“I said at the end of last season, I had no doubt we would recruit well and on paper when you look at it, the quality of player we have brought in, is very, very good.

“So I had no doubt at all that we would do that, but now it's getting out on the training pitch to make it work and ultimately they'll be judged on their performance throughout the season.”

As captain of the club, Bradley has made it one of his priorities to speak to all the new signings and help them integrate into their new surroundings, as happened to him following his move from Plymouth Argyle.

After Town began their pre-season preparations at the Brache, he continued: "I think we've made some really promising signings and I've spoken to all the new boys, they all seem really positive and it sounds like and looks like they just want to do well for the football club.

“Obviously it’s only the first day, we've got a long way to go, but we've brought in players with good attitudes and players that want to kick on in their career.

"So hopefully, we can see the best of them while they're at this club.

"It's not just my job, it's the job of the full squad to make them welcome.

"I've been here for three years now and when I came in I was made to feel welcome and everyone in the last three years has been made to feel welcome.

"So as captain, I do want to speak to them and make them feel comfortable, but for me, we do a lot of talking, but the talking start when the football starts.

"I'm excited, I know there's a lot of talent in that dressing room and I just want to see what they put on the pitch.”

Three of Town's squad were absent on the first day back, with Joe Morrell, Tom Lockyer and Simon Sluga all still involved in the Euros.

Bradley was happy to the trio make the last 16 of the competition, adding: "We've got boys away on international duty, we don't want to see them soon as we want them do well in the European Championships.

"But when Simon, Joe and Tom come back it will be good to have them back amongst them squad.

"For any players at your football club to be at a major tournament you've got to be proud and I think all three of them are doing really well.

"I know Tom and Simon aren't playing at the minute but I know what they're like about the dressing room and they'll be really good for the squad.